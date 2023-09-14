Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Knights seal NRLW minor premiership with win over Tigers: round 9

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:08pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abigail Roache produced two second-half tries as Newcastle defeated the West Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images
Abigail Roache produced two second-half tries as Newcastle defeated the West Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Knights have secured their first NRLW minor premiership and a home semi-final by beating the West Tigers 28-8 at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.