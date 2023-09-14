Unseasonably warm temperatures are likely to delay vital hazard reduction burns across the Hunter next week.
The Rural Fire Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service have already completed several large burns at Port Stephens, Cooranbong and Pokolbin in the past week.
Others also need to occur to reduce fuel loads before the start of summer.
However, the forecast of unseasonably warm temperatures next week means the some burns may not proceed as planned.
Tuesday and Wednesday, where temperatures are tipped to reach 32 degrees, are of particular concern.
"The Rural Fire Service takes every opportunity to conduct hazard reduction actions but we are expecting to see a substantial increase in weather over the next five to seven days, which will limit the opportunities for planned actions," Rural Fire Service Lower Hunter operations officer Cameron Gray said.
Meanwhile, a thick blanket of smoke continues to hang over parts of the Sydney following hazard reduction burns in the past week.
NSW Health's air monitoring website advised people to close windows and avoid exercising outdoors to prevent inhaling particles.
"These small particles can get deep into the lungs and be absorbed into the bloodstream," the advice said.
RFS inspector Ben Shepherd said the burns were suspended on Thursday and Friday because of excessive pollution levels. Sydney's air was expected to clear overnight.
"For the next 48 hours, we'll give this smoke a chance to clear without fire agencies adding additional smoke to it," he said.
He said rain had prevented burning last week and an increased fire danger due to rising temperatures and windy conditions was expected to prevent burning late next week.
Only a quarter of the hazard reduction target was achieved through controlled burning across NSW last fiscal year due to wet weather conditions caused by a La Lina weather system.
The coming bushfire season across southeast Australia is expected to be the most destructive since the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20.
The RFS is requesting Hunter residents take precautions around their homes to minimise the risk of fire.
Information about how to properly prepared can be obtained from the 600 RFS units that are participating in Get Ready Weekend, to be held this weekend.
Prolific vegetation growth is an added concern ahead of 1 October when the entire state will be in the Bush Fire Danger Period. The danger period has already started for 38 local government areas with 11 LGAs commencing a month earlier than usual.
"After three years of widespread rain and flooding, we're now asking the people of NSW to turn their attention back to the risk of bush and grass fires," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib.
"Recent research shows that 70 per cent of people living in bush fire prone areas have some sort of plan for what to do during a fire, but worryingly less than half had done any preparation work on their property."
A list of the Get Ready Weekend events being held this year can be found on the RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/getready
Get prepared now at myfireplan.com.au
