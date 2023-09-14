Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

RFS says unseasonably hot weather may cause delay in hazard reduction burns

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RFS has completed hazard reduction burns in Port Stephens, Cooranbong and Pokolbin.
The RFS has completed hazard reduction burns in Port Stephens, Cooranbong and Pokolbin.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are likely to delay vital hazard reduction burns across the Hunter next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.