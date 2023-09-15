Newcastle Herald
Left Field chance to shine on Ladies Day at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
September 16 2023 - 7:00am
Trainer Brad Widdup. Picture by Adam McLean
Trainer Brad Widdup. Picture by Adam McLean

Three-year-old Left Field will appreciate a massive drop in class when she resumes in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1250m) on the second day of Newcastle Jockey Club's spring carnival on Saturday.

