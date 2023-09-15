Left Field chance to shine on Ladies Day at Newcastle

Three-year-old Left Field will appreciate a massive drop in class when she resumes in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1250m) on the second day of Newcastle Jockey Club's spring carnival on Saturday.
The daughter of Deep Field had two starts for Mark Newnham during the autumn and she finished fourth, on the placegetters' heels, in both. On debut on the Kensington track in March she was beaten 2.4 lengths by Kimochi. The filly ran on well, and Kimochi has been placed in three group 2 events since.
Newnham is now training in Hong Kong and Left Field resumes with Brad Widdup as her trainer. She has performed well in two recent trials and has barrier four and Alysha Collett to ride.
Lightly raced five-year-old Miss Lenorr, with the three-kilogram claim for Rebecca Bronett Prag, will be hard to beat in the Ladies Day Cup (1400m).
She closed off nicely when beaten 2.5 lengths over 1200m on this track first up on August 29 and she has won second up. Miss Lenorr had very good city form last preparation, including a second, a head from the winner, in a Randwick benchmark 72 handicap on Boxing Day. On January 11 she came from last when placed at Warwick Farm. The trip is ideal second up and the long straight is another positive.
Andrew Gibbons teams up with Kris Lees in the 900m provincial handicap and his mount Zanzibar Gem will be hard to hold out. The mare is first up, races well fresh and has a good turn of foot over a short course. Last preparation Zanzibar Gem won a Canterbury mares benchmark 72 and she was a close third in a similar race at Warwick Farm.
Locally trained colt Drums Of War can overcome a wide draw and atone for a close second on debut when the three-year-old steps out in the midway maiden plate (900m).
He has genuine speed and after winning a Muswellbrook trial by 4.34 lengths he was a $2.30 favourite on debut over this course, and after leading was run down late.
Scone trainer Brett Cavanagh rarely ventures to Newcastle however the $60,000 Red Funnel Super Maiden Plate looks a nice race for Starry Jack, a new addition to the Scone stables. The 4-year-old was placed at Warwick Farm and Gosford earlier this year when trained by Clarry Connors. Starry Jack won a recent Scone barrier trial, and he has speed and the coveted rails barrier.
Ladies Day, on the second day of the NJC's Spring Racing Carnival is always a popular race day with the Fashions On The Field a highlight. More than 400 racegoers have booked in the Charlestown Square Marquee.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.