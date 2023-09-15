Left Field chance to shine on Ladies Day at Newcastle

She closed off nicely when beaten 2.5 lengths over 1200m on this track first up on August 29 and she has won second up. Miss Lenorr had very good city form last preparation, including a second, a head from the winner, in a Randwick benchmark 72 handicap on Boxing Day. On January 11 she came from last when placed at Warwick Farm. The trip is ideal second up and the long straight is another positive.