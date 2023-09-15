Keep the kids busy these school holidays Advertising Feature

Join The Great Teddy Bear Hunt at the Hunter Wetlands Centre. Picture supplied

With so much happening in and around Newcastle these school holidays you won't have to hear those dreaded words "I'm bored" from the kids.

The spring weather makes it a great time to get out and about so here are a few of the fun family activities on offer.

Go on a bear hunt



There will be heaps of bears - of the cute and cuddly variety - hanging out at the Hunter Wetlands Centre during the school holidays and your help is needed to find them all.



Some of them will be dressed-up, some will be having a picnic and some tricky teddies (and other things) will be hiding.

The Great Teddy Bear Hunt: Explore the Wetlands will take place from September 25 to October 6. You can also bring a picnic and your teddy and have a Teddy Bears Picnic.

Go to wetlands.org.au.



Stimulate creative minds



These school holidays BRICKS 4 KIDZ is bringing spring fun to children all over the region.



The holiday program is designed for kids aged five to 12 and includes themed days with games, technical building, pearler beads, mosaics and LEGO® challenges.

It will run from September 25 to October 6. To book go to bricks4kidz.com.au.



Experience the wonders of science

Newcastle Museum is holding free holiday science shows on Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 4.

Come and see their scientist Catherine launch rockets, fire marshmallows and crush cans, all with the power of science. These fun, free and interactive science shows are for all ages.

Sessions will be held at 11.15am, 12.15pm and 1.15pm. No bookings required. Find out more at newcastlemuseum.com.au.

Have a wildlife encounter

Explore the 182 hectares of amazing natural bushland, over 10kms of walking trails, free entry to the wildlife exhibits and a variety of flora and fauna at Blackbutt Reserve.



Pack a picnic and make the most of the stunning scenery. Go to newcastle.nsw.gov.au/blackbutt-reserve.



Go for a ride

Spring is a wonderful time to get on your bike and enjoy the many family-friendly cycling paths - try the Newcastle Beach to Nobbys Beach bike path or the Newcastle Harbour foreshore bike path.



If your kids are thrill seekers head to Glenrock State Conservation Area which has excellent trails for mountain bike riding.