A POLICE operation is under way in Stockton, north of Newcastle.
Parts of Queen Street are cordoned off with police tape and there are at least 10 officers on scene.
The Newcastle Herald understands police were called to the scene following threats with an axe from a woman, including to a police officer.
At least three police cars and two ambulances were on at the scene at 5:30pm. The Herald understands members of the Tactical Response Team also remain on scene.
A crowd of about 15 neighbours have gathered outside the Gladstone Hotel, across the road from the scene that is unfolding on the intersection of Queen and Mitchell streets.
School children on bikes have gathered at police tape, which sections off much of Queen Street.
It is unclear exactly what prompted the late-afternoon operation.
Further details have been sought from NSW Police about the nature of the significant police presence.
A police media spokesperson said: "There is no threat to public safety, however we urge people to avoid the area."
This story is unfolding. Details will be updated as they come to hand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.