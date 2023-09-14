HUNTER roads will have a better shot at road funding thanks to a $390 million fund the state government will unveil in the Hunter on Friday.
Maitland MP and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison will announce the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund at Denman today.
The Minns government budget measure is billed as putting $390 million directly into the hands of councils, and expanding the total fund available for local and regional roads to $670 million.
It comes in addition to a $334 million Regional Roads Fund which will fund detailed planning and design on the Gosford bypass and improvements along the Golden Highway.
The cash will be shared across 95 eligible councils and authorities.
The government said a council's share of the cash would be based on the total kilometres of regional and local roads they are responsible for maintaining.
Ms Aitchison said the "fairer structure" would ensure more money reached beyond Sydney's urban areas.
The cash would aslo support councils in managing their networks when needs arose, including in the aftermath of natural disasters, she said.
"This funding commitment will ensure the roads used by regional communities daily are efficient, safe, and reliable so people can travel around town, go to work, education and healthcare, visit their family and friends, and keep our supply chains moving." Ms Aitchison said.
"Not only will councils have direct access to funding to fix potholes and make necessary repairs, the delivery of one of our key election commitments will enable preventative or unplanned maintenance to be carried out to ensure safer and smoother journeys for motorists."
Eligible works include heavy road patching, smoothing and reshaping unsealed roads, drainage improvements and resurfacing.
