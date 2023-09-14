Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund announced in Denman

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated September 15 2023 - 8:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNTER roads will have a better shot at road funding thanks to a $390 million fund the state government will unveil in the Hunter on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.