Greg Prichard: Melbourne need more from Cameron Munster

By Greg Prichard
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:57pm
CAMERON Munster, on his good days, is in the grand final for best player in rugby league, but if he doesn't fire against Sydney Roosters at AAMI Park on Friday night and Melbourne somehow go down he will have been the biggest disappointment of the finals series.

