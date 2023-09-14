Greg Prichard: Melbourne need more from Cameron Munster

CAMERON Munster, on his good days, is in the grand final for best player in rugby league, but if he doesn't fire against Sydney Roosters at AAMI Park on Friday night and Melbourne somehow go down he will have been the biggest disappointment of the finals series.
Munster produced what was, for a player of his elite ability, a nothing game against Brisbane in the first week of the finals.
Sure, the Broncos clearly won the battle in the forwards and were in fact dominant all over the park along the way to their 26-0 win, but that doesn't excuse Munster for having such a minimal effect in terms of influence.
Yes, it's difficult for a halves player to perform close to how he would like when he's playing from behind a beaten pack, but the great playmakers like Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston and Darren Lockyer generally still managed to have some sort of effect under those circumstances.
Munster did a few little things well, but the story was about what was missing when it comes to a player we know is capable of utter brilliance.
He had plenty of teammates who were down on their form, of course, and they included fellow spine players Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant, so it might seem unfair to be concentrating on Munster here.
But there's no doubt that, even above those other top-shelf players, he's the key to how the Storm fare in terms of results. Munster's the man.
He can have the odd quiet game, we know that, but now that it's win or go home he can't afford to have two such games in a row.
I'm not expecting that to happen. Back at home and against a Roosters outfit that has been decimated by injury on top of the continued unavailability through suspension of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, I believe we'll see something much more like the best version of Munster.
I expect him to produce a performance to make the folks back at 1313 Mockingbird Lane proud.
(Sorry, sometimes I just can't help making a reference to The Munsters when I talk about Munster. Actually, maybe he could do with Grandpa mixing him up a potion to provide increased vitality.)
No-one can say for sure what will happen, that's why they play the games, but I'll be stunned if Melbourne don't win.
The Roosters showed great character to hang in there during last week's game against Cronulla.
The Sharks appeared reasonably comfortable in control going to halftime, even if they only led 6-0, but it was the Roosters who did better after that to win 13-12.
But do you think if the Roosters had instead been playing Brisbane in Brisbane they would have fared any better than the Storm did up there?
No. They would've fared even worse.
What we saw last week, from the Broncos and also Penrith, in their 32-6 win over the Warriors, was confirmation of how strongly those two teams stand at the top of the teams still left in the competition.
Before last week's games I wrote that Penrith, Brisbane, Melbourne, the Warriors and Newcastle were all a chance of winning the premiership. The Panthers and Broncos were obviously a much better chance than the others, but, still, they all looked to be some chance.
Now it looks like a two-horse race and if any team can win a place in the grand final at the expense of either the Panthers or Broncos it will have already been a job incredibly well done.
The betting markets were suitably adjusted, which is always a good guide, and the Panthers and the Broncos, with the advantage of having gone straight to the preliminary final stage, are at short odds to take the crown while all other teams are at double figures.
The scary truth is that, unless we see a truly amazing scenario develop in which both the Panthers and Broncos are beaten at home next weekend, one of those other teams is going to have to beat both of them to win the competition.
I'm still hoping Newcastle can deliver a fairytale premiership. It would be an incredible story after the brilliant run the team has made through the second half of the season.
Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson was named to make a comeback for the game against the Knights at Go Media Stadium on Saturday night, but even with him returning after missing the first week of the finals it's still a game Newcastle are in with a huge chance of winning.
The Knights made it tougher to win than it should've been against Canberra last week. Finals football is a whole new competition and the early try they scored perhaps gave them a false sense of security. Their intensity dropped just a fraction and by halftime they were trailing 16-6.
It was a different Newcastle after half-time, playing at higher speed and making better decisions, and after scoring the next 22 points straight they led 28-16. They should've gone on to win comfortably from there, but the game eventually went to extra time and the Knights won 30-28.
You live and learn and the Knights will have learnt a lot from that. They're the outsiders this week, with the Warriors favoured to win, and that should suit them. They can just go about their business.
If Newcastle can start well and superstar Kalyn Ponga maintains the rich vein of form he's been in, they can make the threat of a straights-sets exit from the finals for the Warriors very real and that would put the home side under enormous pressure.
The week after would be a whole lot tougher, but better to be there than sitting at home watching on TV.
