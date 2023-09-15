SAM Winpenny credits a mid-season tour of Europe with his new-found confidence leading into Saturday's grand final against Newcastle baseball powerhouse Belmont.
The White Sox pitcher says he's noticed the difference during the second half of this campaign following that experience with the NSW Country representative squad and consequent coaching advice.
"It was a really good experience and we had awesome coaches over there," Winpenny, 23 and a barman at Dudley, told the Newcastle Herald.
"[It made me realise] you've got to attack the batsman more with breaking pitches, fast balls. Pretty much I always tend to fall into a trap of trying to avoid hitters and stuff like that, but over there it gave me the confidence to come back and attack hitters more and go at the strike zone."
Also in Winpenny's corner since joining White Sox in 2021 is club stalwart Andrew Delbridge, who was starting pitcher the last time they claimed a title 37 years ago.
White Sox coach Nathan Holloway, who played the club's most recent first-grade decider in 2013, says: "I'm always bouncing stuff off Andrew and he gives me his honest opinion. He's really good to have around".
Winpenny's opposite number on the mound will be Alex Wells, who returned home after throwing 46 major-league innings for the Baltimore Orioles across 2021 and 2022.
Belmont captain-coach Chris Hook says: "it's been a welcome return having him [Wells] available this year and made my life a lot easier. The main thing was managing his workload through the year and making sure he was primed ready for now".
Minor premiers Belmont, who dropped just one match this season, have now reached 31 consecutive Newcastle Baseball Association showdowns but last held aloft the trophy in 2016.
Winpenny says White Sox will have to "play our best game" at Toronto's Waterboard Oval (2pm).
BELMONT: Alex Wells, Chris Hook, Sam Brown, Mark Dries, Jake Amos, Mitch Ellison, Josh Banks, Cal Rainger, Matt Ireland, Rowan Street.
WHITE SOX: Tylor Dodd, Nick Dimmers, Noah Warren, Mitchell Leard, Harry Mahoney, Cory Pringle, Jonathan Hall, Aidan Fulcher, Michael Owen, Sam Winpenny.
