AMID the celebrations following an epic grand final 12 months ago, Norths' Sam Liles was named Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League's player of the year.
It was a "special" double for Liles, who now wants to help the Blues claim consecutive crowns in the men's competition for the first time since sealing a hat-trick (2010-2012).
Runaway minor premiers, Norths are approaching a 13th straight decider and Sunday's clash with Gosford will mark eight in a row between the heavyweight clubs.
The Blues are largely unchanged while Gosford have a high turnover of players from last year's campaign, including Liam Alexander.
Several key figures for the Magpies, including Hugh Wickert, will back up after representing Sydney side NorWest Strikers just 24 hours earlier.
The main game at Newcastle International Hockey Centre gets underway at 2pm with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 31.
NORTHS: Eamon Smith, Ryan Holding, Matt Wark, Quentin Pursey, Sam Liles, Ryan Woolnough, Tom Budden, Jordan Willott, Rory Walker, Ben Martin, Josh Bruton, Seth Roach, Nick Hill, Kurt Walters, Theo Gruschka, Edward Hunt.
GOSFORD: Mick Sneesby, Rhiley Carr, Brinley Gallagher, Isaac Drennan, Mick Taylor, Finlay Healy, Zane Drennan, Lain Carr, Hugh Wickert, Sam Carr, Kael Webster, Declan Thorne, Lewis Gifford-Cock, Cooper Gifford-Cock.
