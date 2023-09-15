SYLVIA Knott may be a newcomer to the grand-final stage, but feels like "guidance" provided by some experienced players could help Oxfords get across the line at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Saturday (4.30pm).
NSW under-18 representative Knott, Tori Adamson and Lily Crocket are the younger brigade with Oxfords, who return to a women's premier-league decider for the first time since securing a hat-trick of titles in 2020.
The likes of captain Amy Stewart, Danielle Barry and Niamh Dixon have been there and done it before, most recently against upcoming opponents Gosford.
"It's definitely good having that guidance, they teach us so much around the field," Knott, a defensive midfielder who works as a teacher's aid, told the Newcastle Herald.
Minor premiers Oxfords arrive on the back of a six-game winning streak, capped off by a 1-0 victory over Gosford in the major semi a fortnight ago.
Knott says clashes between the sides are "really competitive" but admits September 16 is "different" and "we're so keen for it".
Gosford coach Gav Drennan has retained the bulk of his squad from a club-first trophy double in 2022.
Goalie Dakota Drennan is a Magpies rookie while Summer Tancred marks an absentee from 12 months ago.
OXFORDS: Jess Parr, Danielle Barry, Amy Stewart (c), Fiona Young, Rosalie Frichot, Lily Crockett, Madi Drewitt, Sylvia Knott, Ashley Ninness, Natalie Strawhorn, Tori Adamson, Niamh Dixon, Leah Capitao, Indi Loretan.
GOSFORD: Dakota Drennan, Cassidy Gallagher, Alana Miller, Amalia Patterson, Kylie Kingsley, Louise Egan, Mackenzie Needham, Ella Carr, Helen Cole, Briana Mansfield, Sarah Pasco, Caitlyn Egan, Adele Ambrose-Walker, Jess Newman.
