A Fire and Rescue crew has ruled out "fowl play" after safely retrieving six wayward ducklings from a drain in Lake Macquarie.
A family of eight ducks was waddling along Melroy Drive at Mount Hutton around 2.15pm on September 14 when they encountered a large drainage grate.
Mum and dad duck safely made it across but their offspring fell between the cracks, dropping about three metres to water below.
A Tingira Heights fire crew responded and after using a gas detector to confirm the drain was safe.
Firefighter Ben Abbott then ventured down to reach the ducklings.
It took half an hour and several trips up and down the drain ladder to reunite the duck family. Mr Abbott carefully corralled and cradled the animals as he took them to safety.
"Water off a duck's back for the experienced, local firefighters," Fire and Rescue NSW said.
