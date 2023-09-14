Newcastle Herald
Firefighter rescues ducklings from drain at Mount Hutton, Lake Macquarie

September 15 2023 - 9:00am
A Fire and Rescue crew has ruled out "fowl play" after safely retrieving six wayward ducklings from a drain in Lake Macquarie.

