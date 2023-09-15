Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle netball grand final: 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captain Karlie Quinn reckons University of Newcastle are better for the club's first grand final appearance last year, and coach Traci Baber says they no longer want the underdogs tag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.