Captain Karlie Quinn reckons University of Newcastle are better for the club's first grand final appearance last year, and coach Traci Baber says they no longer want the underdogs tag.
Standing in their way for championship glory in Newcastle netball's premier competition at National Park courts on Saturday are four-time defending title-holders West Leagues Balance.
West beat University 51-38 in last year's grand final but little has separated the sides this season.
West got up 42-41 in round one then University turned the tables with a 50-41 result in their favour in round eight.
University finished equal top of the competition standings but second to Souths by goal difference and advanced directly to their second straight grand final with a thrilling extra-time win over Lions in the qualifying final.
West were two points behind the leaders in third and downed fourth-placed Nova then Souths to reach their fifth title showdown in as many opportunities since joining the competition.
Quinn will be playing in her fifth top-grade grand final. The University centre is yet to win one but is determined to change that on Saturday.
"We're ready this year," Quinn said.
"I think nerves got the best of us last year but we're a lot more calmer and we've matured a lot this season, so we're ready to give it a red-hot crack."
The key message this week has been "stay calm".
"There's no doubt they're all super, super talented," Baber said.
"They're making much better decisions this year but nerves can get to them. I think that's what lost us the grand final last year. We basically lost it in the first quarter ... so we just have to keep in the race and just be calm, and enjoy it.
"We talked about all of that, be present in the moment and enjoy what's going on. They know that they're good enough to do it and not the underdogs any more. We don't want to be the underdogs."
With their finals experience, there is no doubt West have the edge but coach Tracey Baggs knows University "have a lot to play for".
"They have girls who are probably close to finishing off and probably want it, but training last night, the feeling was we want it more," Baggs said this week.
"There's not a lot of difference. Both teams are really solid in their friendships. All have played at a really great level. I just think it will be how we all start and how we make changes when we need to."
The main game is at 3pm.
University will feature in all three Tri-Series grand finals.
In 23s (12pm) they also play West then in opens (1.30pm), they face Nova.
