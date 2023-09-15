Banana Queen delivers timely win in Tibbie Stakes at Newcastle

Banana Queen delayed her move to the broodmare barn with a storming win in the group 3 Tibbie Stakes (1400 metres) at Newcastle on Friday.
The Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou-trained mare, a $17 chance, was given a dream run just forward of midfield in the running line by Kerrin McEvoy.
The five-year-old made the most of the opportunity, hitting the lead 200m out and kicking clear to win by one and a half lengths from the John O'Shea-trained Sanstoc. Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden, chasing their first win in the fillies and mares feature, were third with Mirra View.
The victory, which was Banana Queen's first piece of black type, followed a fourth in the Mona Lisa Stakes (1350m) at Wyong won by Mirra View.
"She'd always threatened to do that, so it was pleasing to get it right on the right day," Ryan said.
"I reckon her first two runs this time in she was too close to the lead, then the other day, Dylan [Gibbons] rode her terrific [at Wyong], but the gaps kept opening up in front of her and she ended up in front at the top of the straight.
"I said to Kerrin today, 'just keep her covered for as long as you can', and she let down pretty well."
Ryan said the effort had prolonged Banana Queen's racing career.
"If she didn't perform today, it was off to stud, but I think she's worth a go a little bit longer," he said. "We'll just keep looking around."
