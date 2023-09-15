Newcastle Herald
Banana Queen delivers timely win in Tibbie Stakes at Newcastle

By Craig Kerry
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Banana Queen wins the Tibbie Stakes. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Banana Queen delayed her move to the broodmare barn with a storming win in the group 3 Tibbie Stakes (1400 metres) at Newcastle on Friday.

