Schiller looks to Epsom with Democracy Manifest after Cameron win

Tyler Schiller was eyeing an Epsom Handicap ride on Democracy Manifest after he blitzed his Cameron Handicap (1500m) rivals to score a first win in the race for premier trainer Chris Waller.
The five-year-old gelding, a $5 shot, was last approaching the home turn in the group 3 race before Schiller found a rails run to power to the front inside the 200m. He then raced to a 2.5-length win in a track record time of one minute, 28.71 seconds.
John Sargent-trained Palmetto was second, just in front of the Kris Lees-prepared Spangler.
Schiller admitted he was surprised by Democracy Manifest's lightning turn of foot in the dominant victory.
"Coming up around the 300 I was looking for a gap and there weren't many options, so I was very happy when one came and lucky enough the horse took it," Schiller said.
The winner gains a spot in the group 1 Epsom Handicap and Schiller expected him to be a lightweight hope.
"Obviously he'll get in the Epsom with no weight and I think he's shown today he's a good quality horse," he said. "He's shown a great turn of foot from near last and put them away comfortably."
Asked if he'd like to keep the ride, he said: "I'd love to. I think there's a few other offers there, but I'd love to stick with him, for sure."
