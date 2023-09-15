Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Schiller looks to Epsom with Democracy Manifest after Cameron win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Democracy Manifest wins. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Democracy Manifest wins. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Tyler Schiller was eyeing an Epsom Handicap ride on Democracy Manifest after he blitzed his Cameron Handicap (1500m) rivals to score a first win in the race for premier trainer Chris Waller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.