Boy & Bear's Tim Hart talks regional touring, Crowded House and discovering Lost Dreams

By Josh Leeson
September 16 2023 - 11:00am
Sydney indie-folk legends Boy & Bear have released an EP of songs thought to be lost from their Harlequin Dream sessions in 2012-13. Picture supplied
WHEN Boy & Bear were taking their first tentative steps as a band outside their native Sydney about 15 years ago, they received some sage advice from a booking agent.

