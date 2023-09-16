WHEN Boy & Bear were taking their first tentative steps as a band outside their native Sydney about 15 years ago, they received some sage advice from a booking agent.
The advice was, look beyond the capital cities. Regional Australia needs to hear your music too.
"Our booking agent said, 'It's a really important market in Australia that not a lot of people do, and if you want to connect with genuine people who are music lovers, you have to do regional touring'," Boy & Bear drummer Tim Hart remembers.
"He said, 'It's going to be an investment at the start, but these people will stay with you for life and you'll be able to tour every album you do out there'."
The advice resonated with Boy & Bear. In the early years many of their gigs in country towns and cities struggled to pull crowds.
But bonds were built. Loyalties were forged.
As Boy & Bear broke out in the early 2010s through their hit indie-folk albums Moonfire (2011), Harlequin Dream (2013) and Limit Of Love (2015), they were perfectly placed to maximise their appeal across both metropolitan and regional Australia.
"We did it from day one and loved it," Hart says of regional touring.
"The crowds weren't there from day one obviously, but we loved it and loved the connection with genuine people.
I'd changed into my sneakers so I looked like Jerry Seinfeld. It was one of those moments in your life that you never forget.- Tim Hart, Boy & Bear
"Regional Australia can be a pretty wild place at times.
"If you're in Europe or America there's an element of celebrity in being in a band and they'll want their pound of flesh by taking a photo and all that stuff.
"In regional Australia someone might come up and say, 'that was alright, cya later', or they might tell you that you were shit.
"It's hilarious. There's a no-bullshit attitude across Australia and that links the whole of Australia's regional areas together and we love it."
Boy & Bear are on the regional run currently for their self-titled fifth album, which was released in May.
The tour brings the band to places like Torquay, Albury, Gosford, Albany and Mackay, as well as Newcastle's Civic Theatre for the first time on September 28.
The last time Boy & Bear were in the Hunter in November 2022, their set supporting Crowded House at Bimbadgen was cancelled five songs in due to an electrical storm.
Much to their own surprise, Boy & Bear were later invited back to the stage to perform Fall At Your Feet with Crowded House.
"I was standing down the front in the artist viewing area and my brother [Boy & Bear's Jonathan Hart ] came and grabbed me and said, 'Neil's [Finn] guitar tech is asking what are we doing, as we need to be on the side of the stage'.
"So we ran up. I'd changed into my sneakers so I looked like Jerry Seinfeld. It was one of those moments in your life that you never forget."
After the darkness of the band's 2019 record Suck On Light and the subsequent disruption to touring due to the pandemic, Boy & Bear sees the five-piece branching into a more atmospheric, synth-heavy sound.
"It feels very much like bit of a new beginning for us," Hart says.
"That's why it was self-titled. It was self-produced, we crafted the songs, worked really hard on the songs and I'm extremely proud of it.
"There's a certain element to this new record on songs like Apex, Silver Moon and Hostage where you can definitely trace the lineage back to Boy & Bear's back catalogue and see where it's come from."
Fans of Boy & Bear's old '70s-inspired west coast indie-folk, will be excited by the release of the three-track EP, Lost Dreams.
The songs Abraham, Mexico and Eye Of The Canyon were initially recorded for Boy & Bear's ARIA-nominated album Harlequin Dream in 2013 and were feared lost.
It took a deep-dive into old computer files by the US-based Greg Calbi, who mastered Harlequin Dream, to find the tracks.
The songs have been released without any changes.
"Subconsciously I knew these songs still existed, but I hadn't thought about them in years," Hart says.
"Even when we went to get the files, we had to go to our mastering engineer over in New Jersey to see if we had them on record and he dug them out.
"It was very nostalgic. We dug those songs out and had to decide if people wanted to hear them.
"You put out a record and move on in many ways.
"It's testament to the fact music, if you work hard enough at it, and you have a modicum of talent, can stand the test of time."
Songs have a power to take the listener back to a certain moment in time. Hart says it's no different for him listening to Lost Dreams.
Following the success of the ARIA Award-winning Moonfire, Hart remembers the Harlequin Dream sessions as a magical time.
"At that time we were a very young band, we'd done an EP and one album," he says.
"Our dream, and it's still our dream, was to have a career in music and write music that we could be proud of that would give us a platform to have some longevity in this industry.
"We were pretty stoked with the outcome and that record has done a lot for us in our career."
Boy & Bear play the Civic Theatre on September 28 with Sydney band Stumps. Lost Dreams was released on Friday.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.