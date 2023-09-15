JETS leader Carl Jenkinson thought his days as a marauding right fullback may have passed.
The former England and Arsenal defender was shifted to the centre of defence by then coach Arthur Papas halfway through last season.
The 31-year-old made the position his own, playing 14 games mainly alongside co-captain Matt Jurman.
New season. New coach. New ideas.
Rob Stanton has taken the controls at the Jets and quickly returned Jenkinson to right back, with youngsters Phil Cancar and Mark Natta given command of the middle.
"Wherever Rob thinks I am best equipped to help the team, help us to win games, that is all I want," Jenkinson said. "Wherever he chooses to play me - I have to earn the right to play in the first place - I will do that."
Jenkinson was one of the Jets' best in the 3-2 extra-time loss to Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup last month.
He was a constant threat, overlapping down the right and sending crosses and angled balls into the box.
Likewise in a 1-0 friendly loss to Sydney, where he popped up in the box and flashed two shots past the post.
"I'm trying to get as fit as I can," Jenkinson said. "That is the challenge for me.
"I know what I can do on the ball. Defensively I have a lot of experience.
"The manager wants his fullbacks to get forward and contribute. And be able to get back.
"In the Brisbane game, I felt like I demonstrated that I still have that in the locker. I got forward a lot and made some good contributions. It is something that I have to do consistently."
Jenkinson rates this pre-season as one of his most enjoyable.
"I feel like we have a real good atmosphere around the place," said Jenkinson, who played 41 games for Arsenal and also played two seasons with West Ham in the Premier League. "Everyone is loving coming into work, coming into train.
"In any working environment, people who are coming in every day and enjoying their job and enjoying working hard - you get the best out of them.
"We are doing a lot of work on the pitch. We are also doing a lot of work in the gym to get stronger, to get more powerful and be able to do the repeat efforts."
Jenkinson, Jason Hoffman, 34, and recently-arrived Frenchman Jason Berthomier, 33, are the senior statesman in a youthful squad including rookies Lachy Bayliss and Clayton Taylor.
The club has also confirmed the signing of striker Justin Vidic and defender Nathan Grimaldi to scholarship deals.
Both have been training with the club for a month.
"The young boys who have come in have really impressed to be honest," Jenkinson said.
"You could ask any of the senior boys and coaching staff as well. They have looked very good. They will play games too."
Asked what stood out about the young players, Jenkinson said: "It is their quality. They have a lot of quality. With youngsters, of course, they have no fear. Just go out there and play football to the best of their ability. You need to have quality and they have that."
The Jets depart on Sunday for a four-day tour to Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, culminating with a friendly against Brisbane Roar on Wednesday night.
"We have a fantastic pitch and training facilities at Maitland, but it will be nice to have a change of scenery," Jenkinson said. "We went up there last year and it was great for us. We are looking forward to the game as well."
The Jets kick off the A-League season away to Perth on Sunday, October 22.
The first home game is against Wanderers on November 5 and will be a double header, with the women playing after the men.
