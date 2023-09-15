Killarney Vale are hoping the third time's the charm as they line up against six-time premiership winners Newcastle City in the Black Diamond women's grand final at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
The showdown is a repeat of last year's title decider, in which the Blues edged the Bombers for a three-point victory.
It was Killarney Vale's second grand final appearance without reward. Co-coach Sean Mitchell said that loss has been driving the Bombers in 2023, along with the mantra "whatever it takes".
The Central Coast-based club produced a strong campaign to be unbeaten on their way to claiming the minor premiership ahead of second-placed City.
They beat the Blues in three regular-season encounters but lost the qualifying final 4.2 (26) to 1.1 (7) two weeks ago.
While Newcastle City enjoyed last weekend off, Killarney Vale overcame fourth-placed Cardiff 5.3 (43) to 2.3 (15) in the preliminary final.
"The girls have been fantastic," Mitchell said.
"There's a big group. They've got the two grades and they all get on so well. Obviously, the results on field are showing with the Cup team and they've gotten to where they are now.
"They've had a couple of cracks at the grand final. They played last year and come up a bit short, so that's a bit of inspiration for them this year to go one better and they're all pretty focused on doing that.
"Our motto for the year has been, 'Whatever it takes', and that's what they've been doing, whatever it takes to get to this point, to have a go at winning the comp and the premiership."
The Bombers include Eliza Hand, who was named best and fairest for the women's Cup competition at the Hunter Central Coast AFL awards night on Monday, and the league's leading goalkicker in Mia Wilson.
When it comes to grand final experience, the Blues have it in spades and will be led by the likes of former AFLW player Sarah Halvorsen plus long-serving Meagan MacDonald and Caitlin Holcombe.
"They've got plenty of experience this time of year, they know what to do, so a lot of it comes down to just pressure and attitude on the day," Mitchell said.
"Hopefully we can get a score on the board and keeping them to a low score will be very helpful for us."
City coach Brett Godfrey was expecting to field a full-strength side on Saturday and said there was no coincidence they were finding form at the right time of year after an "injury-riddled" season.
"They're probably a lot younger team than what we are, but to go 18 and 0 in a home-and-away season is a fantastic result," Godfrey said.
"We're certainly up against it and they played very well last week against Cardiff and we've certainly got to be firing to get over them on the weekend."
The game is at 12.30pm.
