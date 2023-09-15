Heat is on: is the Hunter ready for bushfire season?

THE heat is on ahead of the bushfire season.
This region has seen its own share of unseasonal blazes, including an August bushfire at Salt Ash in 2018. What makes that such a concern is that the level of support needed to fight the flames - including help from overseas - has long been predicated on either hemisphere enjoying a quiet season.
If bushfires linger as a threat for more of the year, both here and in the global north, the opportunity to collaborate as a united force where the need is greatest diminishes.
Such concerns smoulder along when heat expected this week forces the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to consider putting some of its hazard reduction burns on hold.
The authority last week confirmed that the heat would "limit the opportunities for planned actions".
Sydney has already choked through days shrouded in smoke, a phenomena all too familiar in this region after the 2019-2020 fires. Fortunately, that was among the worst many of us faced in a season when much of the state burned.
The Hunter's fortune in the season dubbed Black Summer may turn to disadvantage in the hot months ahead, simply by virtue of a fuel load that was not thinned as recently as in other regions. In turn, that makes the hazard reduction burning already in doubt even more crucial.
None of this is criticism of the prudence the NSW Rural Fire Service has shown in putting safety ahead of thinning fuel. Instead, it puts in stark relief the challenges that such an organisation is facing ahead of a season some believe may be our worst since before the pandemic.
It is equally important, then, that we do not rely on their heroism without doing our part individually. The RFS is calling on NSW residents to take precautions around their properties to minimise the risk of fire. Given embers can spark fires significant distances from the front of the main blaze, it is a practical step to both defend our homes and reduce the burden on those who step into the danger when required.
Information on how to properly prepare was available at the 600 units that participated in Get Ready Weekend in recent days, but is also readily available for those who missed the events at myfireplan.com.au.
Parts of this region and others in NSW are already in fire danger. With the entire state headed into the bushfire danger period on October 1, there is no excuse for standing unprepared when the worst happens.
Preparedness is rarely wasted effort. As the NSW Rural Fire Service has already indicated, the days of leisurely preparation are quickly drying up as the spring weather begins to sear.
The long years of the pandemic may make the Black Summer bushfires feel like a long time ago. Hopefully they will not remind us in the months ahead just how close to home the threat of bushfires truly is for all of us in this region.
