If you are at home with bored children these school holidays, Hunter Valley Wildlife Park may have just the early-morning activity for you.
A new sunrise experience will allow you eat breakfast in the company of zoo animals before hand-feeding one of the park's three giraffes and taking a picture home to remember the morning by.
Giraffes Sophie, Shingo and Kebibi - who live in the park's far enclosure with a dazzle of zebras - love to eat acacia leaves and pellets.
Shingo was the first to arrive at the park in December 2020, originally from Dubbo Zoo. Sophie came at a similar time from Australia Zoo and Kebibi joined six months later.
Australian Wildlife Parks marketing director Sara Ang said the event, which runs on weekends only, will offer the "best Sunday morning breakfast" she could think of.
"Families and kids would love it but it's really just for anyone who who wants to experience something incredible in the Hunter Valley," Ms Ang said.
And zookeeper Claudia Tischler said spring was one of the best times to visit the park, which has many new babies on the way.
"You will see a lot of them - especially around our wallaby enclosure," she said.
The experience includes a guided park tour with an experienced keeper.
Led by Ms Tischler and other staff, guests will meet a curious koala named Brie, a 17-year-old serval cat and playful spider monkeys, including baby Coco. She loves watermelon, swinging on ropes in her enclosure and cuddling her mother.
The experience launches on Saturday, September 16 but will only be offered on Sundays at 7.45am thereafter. Each group will have no more than 20 people. Tickets are $140 for adults and $112 for children.
