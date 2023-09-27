SOFTBALL player and University of Newcastle student Callum Beashel has taken out the top honour at the university's annual Sports Awards.
Mr Beashel who is completing a PhD in Biological Sciences was named Sportsperson of the Year after he represented Australia in the Softball World Cup in 2022.
"Receiving the award is an honour, especially considering the calibre of athletes we have across the University," he said.
"The University has given me so many opportunities not just in my degree but also to participate in sport while I am studying and I'm really grateful for that."
"It takes a lot of time commitment and sacrifice, along with the ups and downs to get to that point, so to finally come out on top is the highlight of my career."
Mr Beashel was among 13 student athletes and clubs who were recognised at the awards night in the Conservatorium of Music on Friday night, September 15.
The awards, presented annually in conjunction with NUsport, acknowledge the exceptional sporting achievements of students at the University, with categories including University Blues, University Colours, Sports Club of the Year, Team of the Year, and Sports Person of the Year.
Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky said the Sports Awards were a reflection of the University's commitment to supporting students to achieve their best on and off the sporting field.
"We are proud to have a dynamic group of students and community members, ranging from social sports through to elite athlete programs at our University. We provide elite student athletes with access to sport and academic scholarships, access to premier sporting facilities and opportunities to represent our University," he said.
Students who received a sporting scholarship in 2023 were also acknowledged on the evening.
Aden Searant (Swimming) and Emma Hopkins (Athletics - Pole Vault) were presented with the University Blues and Mitchell Eckford (Cricket) and Phillip Tingle (Mountaineering) were awarded the University Colours.
The University of Newcastle Mountaineering Club was awarded Club of the Year and the Uni Nationals Div 1 Mixed Touch Football side was named Team of the Year.
Sportsperson of the Year: Callum Beashel - Softball
Blues
Colours
Club of the Year: University of Newcastle Mountaineering Club
Team of the Year: Uni Nationals Div 1 Mixed Touch Football
Scholarship Recipients
Friends of the University Scholarship: Bryn Bowen - Swimming
University Sports Scholarships:
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.