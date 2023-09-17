The Sex Bomb himself, Tom Jones, is coming to Newcastle next year.
The Welsh singer's Ages & Stages tour is stopping off at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on April 2, hot on the heels of his Bluesfest Byron Bay performance on March 30.
The support act at his Newcastle gig is Adelaide pop trio Germein.
With a career spanning more than six decades and 100 million or so record sales to his name, Sir Tom Jones is considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.
He received an OBE in 1999 and in 2006 was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to music.
His powerful voice and stage presence earned him international fame in the early '60s. Jones is one of the few musical artists whose career began at the dawn of modern popular music and who continues to record and perform today.
His most popular songs include It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, Delilah, the James Bond theme Thunderball, Green, Green Grass of Home, She's A Lady, Sex Bomb and a cover of Prince's Kiss.
Jones is the recipient of multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Dolly Parton and Ed Sheeran.
