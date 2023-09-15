Newcastle Herald
Knights enforcer Daniel Saifiti out of clash with Warriors

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 15 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:03pm
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Newcastle Knights have been dealt a body blow on the eve of Saturday's sudden-death semi-final against the Warriors in Auckland after enforcer Daniel Saifiti was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

