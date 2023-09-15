Music legend Graham Nash, an instrumental part of legendary American folk pop band Crosby, Stills and Nash, is set to play Newcastle at the Civic Theatre on March 20, 2024.
Nash, 81, was also a founding member of the Hollies.
He is a a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
This is Nash's first solo headline tour of Australia and New Zealand with a dozen performances in March 2024, including a two-day stop at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Performing songs from across his sixty-year career, Nash will be joined on stage by his long-time musical partners, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals).
The classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Neil Young) yielded a tonne of classic songs, including Nash's Marrakesh Express, Pre-Road Downs and Lady of the Island from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP, and his iconic Teach Your Children and Our House from CSNY's Déjà Vu.
Nash's career as a solo artist took flight in 1971, with the release of his solo debut Song's For Beginners which included Chicago/We Can Change the World and Military Madness, and three compositions that reflect back on the storied breakup of Nash and Joni Mitchell, Better Days, I Used To Be A King, and Simple Man.
Nash also contributed the hits Just A Song Before I Go to (1977) and Wasted on the Way to Daylight Again (1982).
The 11-date tour, titled Sixty Years of Songs and Stories, includes The Sydney Opera House on March 19.
