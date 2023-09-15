Newcastle Herald
Graham Nash includes Newcastle on his first solo tour of Australia

By Jim Kellar
September 15 2023
Graham Nash performing in Wollongong in 2012 with Crosby, Stills and Nash. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Music legend Graham Nash, an instrumental part of legendary American folk pop band Crosby, Stills and Nash, is set to play Newcastle at the Civic Theatre on March 20, 2024.

