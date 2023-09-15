Knights winger Greg Marzhew primed to shine in home-town return

GREG Marzhew spent the early years of his life growing up in the mean streets of South Auckland, just a few kilometres from Mt Smart Stadium.
The thought that he might one day get to play there never really crossed his mind.
Mangere East might be a New Zealand rugby league heartland, bordered by famous neighbouring clubs such at Otahuhu, Mt Albert and Manukau, but Marzhew had only a passing interest in sports.
His passion at the time was hip-hop dancing, a hobby that had taken him all around New Zealand for competitions and twice to Las Vegas for the world titles.
The only drawback was that training sessions were held in the rough end of town, graphically depicted in the brutal 1994 movie Once Were Warriors.
"That's probably the next suburb over from where I was brought up," Marzhew told the Newcastle Herald with a wry smile.
"I used to visit that suburb a lot, actually, because I was doing dancing and we used to have to go there to practise.
"It was scary."
It wasn't until he moved to Australia at the age of 12, first to Melbourne and then to Brisbane, that the athletic youngster traded in his dancing shoes for a pair of football spikes.
He attended famous Keebra Park High School on the Gold Coast - whose alumni include Benji Marshall, Payne Haas, David Fifita, and Reece Walsh - and soon found himself in the Gold Coast Titans' system.
Having made his NRL debut for the Titans in 2021, he appeared in 25 top-grade games, scoring 15 tries, before joining the Newcastle Knights at the start of this season after signing a three-year contract, as part of a player swap with Newcastle hooker Chris Randall.
Marzhew was no household name when he arrived in Newcastle, and he started the season in NSW Cup after some underwhelming performances in the pre-season trials.
It was not until the round-four clash against Canberra - when Dominic Young was surprisingly dropped after a sub-par performance against the Dolphins - that Marzhew earned his first call-up to Newcastle's top team.
He marked the occasion with two tries in a 24-14 win and, other than a game mid-season when he was dropped for missing the team bus and flight home from Brisbane, has been a fixture on the end of their backline ever since.
While Young has shattered the club record for most tries in a season with 25, Marzhew has delivered 20 himself in the space of 22 games.
"My only goal at the start of the season was getting in the squad and playing good footy," he said.
"I'm stoked with the opportunity this club gave me, and to be able to secure a spot for all these weeks, it's just the cherry on top.
"I'm just grateful I've been able to provide."
Another standout display against the Warriors in Saturday's do-or-die final at Mt Smart might well seal a spot for Marzhew in New Zealand's squad for end-of-season Tests against Australia and Samoa.
"I'll be trying to put my best foot forward to make that [Kiwi] team," Marzhew said.
"But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.
"I've got bigger things to focus on at the moment."
