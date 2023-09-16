Newcastle City down Terrigal to win first Black Diamond Cup title since 2018

Newcastle City Blues have won their first men's Black Diamond Cup premiership in five years after defeating long-time rivals Terrigal Avoca Panthers 82-73 at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
Playing in front of a healthy crowd at their home ground, the Blues led the majority of the match and held off a late Terrigal fightback to claim their ninth first-grade title in the past 20 years.
The win, City's first in a decider since a 2018 victory over the Panthers, somewhat avenges the two consecutive grand final losses they had to the Central Coast club in 2019-20.
The Blues now hold a four-three win-loss record against the Panthers in grand finals.
Terrigal had finished this season first and enjoyed the opening week of the finals series off, but playing in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees City appeared to benefit from having a break last weekend while the minor premiers contested the prelim.
The Panthers actually scored the opening two goals but City kicked a flurry midway through the first quarter to take a 32-18 advantage at the early break.
The intensity lifted in the second with multiple scuffles breaking out at various stages, but City held their lead, albeit reduced slightly to nine points by half-time at 45-34.
The two sides traded goals early in the third but City streaked to a 31-point advantage by the end of the quarter.
Terrigal reduced the deficit in the last to get within nine points but it was too little too late as City ran out 82-73 winners.
"Unbelievable, it hasn't really sunk in it yet," City skipper Mitchell Crawford said.
"I'm just so happy for all the boys.
"We had a lot of boys this is the first one, so I'm just happy for them."
More to come.
