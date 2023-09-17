NATALIE Strawhorn scored the winner, Jess Parr was outstanding in goals and teenage rookie Lily Crockett got named best on ground, but Fiona Young may well have produced the game-defining moment.
Oxfords experienced grand-final glory for a fourth time in six seasons, sealing the 2023 minor-major premiership by edging out Gosford 2-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Last-defender Young made a save off her own line from almost point-blank range that looked destined to open Saturday's account midway through the second quarter.
Young calmly blocked the ball with her stick and quickly cleared away any ensuing danger, thwarting the Gosford's best chance of the first half.
Scores remained locked 0-all at the main break.
Leah Capitao (Oxfords) and Sarah Pascoe (Gosford) exchanged goals within 60 seconds of one another in the third quarter, highlighting a tense battle.
Strawhorn converted with 11 minutes remaining and Oxfords survived a penalty corner leading into full-time.
"That's what this club's all about, what this team's all about - desperation, fight for each other, run for each other, courage, never give up," Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan said.
A result hung in the balance for the entire 60 minutes with each side enjoying periods or patches of ascendancy but no one really dominating.
Gosford enjoyed more short corners, including three in the opening half hour, but were unable to convert.
"We had our opportunities, but we always knew it was going to be hard," Gosford coach Gav Drennan said.
Amalia Patterson performed strongly for Gosford while NSW Pride representative Ella Carr had some dangerous touches.
Oxfords recently clinched a title trifecta in Newcastle Women's District Hockey Association premier league (2018-2020).
Crockett, 16 and playing her first showdown in the top grade, described the feeling as "unbelievable, I don't think it's sunk in yet".
She heaped praise on Oxfords goalkeeper Parr, saying "I don't think I deserve this [award] ... she's best on ground each week" and admits "It was a tough game but you can't expect anything less in premier league".
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.