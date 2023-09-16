Manchester United have slumped to a third Premier League loss of the season at home to Brighton & Hove Albion while Pep Guardiola returned from surgery to enjoy his Manchester City side's 3-1 comeback win at West Ham.
Fightbacks were the order of the day as Liverpool recovered from falling behind to win 3-1 at Wolves in the early kickoff on Saturday (Sunday AEST) and two goals deep into stoppage time earned Ange Postecoglou's Spurs a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.
After another tumultuous week off the pitch for Manchester United, the club needed the players to lift their supporters.
But Brighton ran out comfortable 3-1 winners to ensure United suffered three defeats in the first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1989-90, leaving them languishing 13th in the table.
United fell behind in the 20th minute when Danny Welbeck slotted home against his former club when left unmarked in the penalty area.
Big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund thought he had levelled before the break, but the ball was out of play when Marcus Rashford pulled the ball back to the Danish striker.
Brighton capitalised on that VAR reprieve as fine goals from Pascal Gross early in the second half and a Joao Pedro strike brought groans of dismay all around Old Trafford.
Substitute Hannibal Mejbri did get one back for the hosts with 18 minutes left but Brighton held on comfortably to move up to third on 12 points.
"Definitely that's something that bothers me," United coach Erik ten Hag said.
"It is about character, we have to see how strong we are, stick together. We have to be very disappointed and annoyed at ourselves. We will turn this. There is a demand on us."
Having recovered from back surgery, Guardiola was pleased with the backbone of his team at London Stadium.
New signing Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and, inevitably, Erling Haaland scored second-half goals to cancel out James Ward-Prowse's strike and maintain City's perfect record at the top of the standings, two points ahead of Spurs and Liverpool and three clear of Brighton.
"I'd prefer to be here than to do a surgery that's for sure," Guardiola told the BBC.
"We played a fantastic game - even when we were losing against at half-time. The team showed good spirit to survive."
Wolves dominated the first half at Molineux against an unusually sluggish Liverpool, Hwang Hee-chan stroking in a seventh-minute goal and Wolves missing other chances.
Liverpool came out transformed in the second half, however, drawing level when Mohamed Salah set up fellow striker Cody Gakpo for a tap-in.
Wearing the captain's armband on his 200th Premier League appearance, Andy Robertson slid in Liverpool's second from another Salah pass in the 85th minute and they added a third in stoppage time.
There were further scenes of jubilation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Heading for their first League defeat under Postecoglou, they trailed to Gustavo Hamer's 75th minute goal but sub Richarlison equalised in 98th minute before setting up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later.
Late goals also helped Aston Villa storm back to beat Crystal Palace 3-1, while Fulham secured a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, and Newcastle earned a 1-0 home win over Brentford.
