EMERGING Newcastle band Dust have the biggest opportunity of their career, after being added to Bloc Party and Interpol's co-headline Australian tour.
The post-punk five-piece of Justin Teale (vocals, guitar), Kye Cherry (drums), Adam Ridgway (saxophone), Gabriel Stove (guitar, vocals) and Liam Smith (bass) will open four shows of the tour at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (November 16), Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (November 18 and 19) and the Riverstage, Brisbane (November 22).
It's already been a massive year for Dust.
In March they released their debut EP et cetera, etc and then they supported Wollongong surf-rockers Hockey Dad in Europe in April. There are also appearances scheduled at Off The Rails Festival at the Bar On The Hill on September 30 and a maiden trip to the US in October to play at the iconic South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
IN THE NEWS:
But the Bloc Party and Interpol support is undoubtedly the biggest opportunity of their meteoric career.
London's Bloc Party and New York's Interpol are two of the most influential bands of the 2000s indie era.
Bloc Party's 2005 critically-acclaimed debut Silent Alarm featured hits like Helicopter and Banquet.
Interpol are best known for their 2002 masterpiece Turn On The Bright Lights and their more-commercially successful follow-up Antics (2004), which featured the singles Slow Hands and Evil.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.