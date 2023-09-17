Newcastle Herald
Newcastle band Dust secure massive opportunity in supporting indie heavyweights Bloc Party and Interpol

September 18 2023 - 7:00am
Opportunity awaits Newcastle post-punk band Dust.
EMERGING Newcastle band Dust have the biggest opportunity of their career, after being added to Bloc Party and Interpol's co-headline Australian tour.

