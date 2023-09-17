BELMONT captain-coach Chris Hook is confident the Seagulls can 'go on a run' after winning their first Newcastle Baseball premiership since 2016.
And with former Major League pitcher Alex Wells on the mound for at least another season, there is little reason to doubt him.
Belmont produced a clinical display to beat White Sox 4-1 in the grand final at Toronto on Saturday.
"Toronto had won the last four in and around COVID," Hook said. "Prior to that we had won nine in a row. Hopefully, it is a sign of us starting another run. We will all be back next season. I don't think anyone is pulling the pin."
Wells, 26, returned to Belmont this season from the Baltimore Orioles.
Ten years after winning his first premiership as a teenager, he delivered again in a man-of-the-match performance.
"Alex kept pounding the strike zone and pitched really well," Hook said. "He got through eight and a third innings and was very good. You are only allowed to throw 120 pitches. The plan was to go that far if we could. It means he has to throw strikes and get some quick innings. He was the difference, holding them to one run."
While Wells did a great job at restricting the White Sox batters, Belmont's top order made sure he had something to protect.
They opened with two runs and led 3-0 after the second.
"The key was getting ahead early and then let Alex do his thing," Hook said.
"The top of the order strung a few hits together. Mitch Ellison, Mark Dries and I each had two hits. That got us going."
