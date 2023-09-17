Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Baseball: Alex Wells stars as Belmont shut down White Sox to win premiership

By James Gardiner
Updated September 17 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Belmont celebrate their grand final win over White Sox. Picture Newcastle Baseball Facebook
Belmont celebrate their grand final win over White Sox. Picture Newcastle Baseball Facebook

BELMONT captain-coach Chris Hook is confident the Seagulls can 'go on a run' after winning their first Newcastle Baseball premiership since 2016.

