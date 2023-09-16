Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

$60 toll cap from January 1 for NSW

Updated September 17 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists will be able to claim back toll costs above $60 a week through a refund from Service NSW. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Motorists will be able to claim back toll costs above $60 a week through a refund from Service NSW. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The NSW government has announced a $60 toll cap it says will benefit nearly three-quarters of a million motorists from January 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.