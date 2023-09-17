THE war on waste and a celebration of culture saw hundreds flock to Speers Point Park for a jam-packed weekend of festivities.
Saturday's Living Smart Festival welcomed waste warrior Craig Reucassel, who urged Hunter residents to embrace the circular economy as he took to the stage for Australia's biggest sustainability-themed event.
"I love talking to a community like Lake Macquarie who are already a long way into their war on waste," he said.
"You get to look at the next big challenges that we can take on, whether they be reducing more difficult waste, greenhouse emissions or our impact on the environment.
"We can't continue using things once or twice and throwing them in landfill. It's a huge burden on the planet. We need to avoid waste and look to using our resources."
Mr Reucassel gave a talk about the war on waste on Saturday morning before taking questions from the crowd.
He also hosted a 'Waste No, Want Not' panel discussion in the 'Tent of Big Ideas'.
Lake Macquarie City Council arts, culture and tourism manager Jacqui Hemsley said the festival featured a packed lineup of sustainability workshops, demonstrations, speakers, market stalls, entertainment and a popular native plant giveaway.
"We've been encouraging people to learn about and embrace everyday sustainability practices since the very first Living Smart Festival, and it's wonderful to see how this event has helped people think globally and act locally," she said.
In the evening, Oz Harvest prepared delicious food for the Feast for the Senses, an open air evening of dining and live music.
On Sunday, locals came together for the second instalment of the Living Together Festival, a celebration of the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions in Australia.
"The Living Together Festival is a celebration of our city's cultural diversity, as well as a chance for our community to connect with and learn more about the different cultures that make up Lake Mac," Ms Hemsley said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.