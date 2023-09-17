An 'ugly mess' or a fire hazard? city redevelopment leaves eyesore in CBD

Goodness knows what those alighting during cruise ship season - scheduled to commence next month with the initial arrival of the first of 18 ships - will think about the place. This increasingly ugly mess could have been significantly reduced via a well-considered strategy. What occurred a couple of hundred metres away at the Newcastle Post Office - including a fire in 2017 that was fortunately confined to a verandah and promptly doused by firefighters - while it was vacant and before it was properly secured should have provided a case-study background for an effective strategy to prevent what is currently occurring in the Iris Capital owned buildings awaiting demolition.