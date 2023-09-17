Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Paul Perry double caps big day for local trainers at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated September 17 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Trackside, on the outside, brings up a double for trainer Paul Perry on Saturday. Picture Newcastle Racecourse
Mr Trackside, on the outside, brings up a double for trainer Paul Perry on Saturday. Picture Newcastle Racecourse

Paul Perry took the training honours on the second day of Newcastle Jockey Club's spring carnival on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.