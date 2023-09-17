It is getting very competitive, which was the vision.- ROB STANTON
FRENCH midfielder Jason Berthomier will make his debut for the Newcastle Jets against the Brisbane Roar in Coffs Harbour.
But coach Rob Stanton is "tossing up" whether to start the former Ligue One play-maker or ease him in off the bench.
The Jets departed Sunday on a four-day tour of the Mid-North Coast which culminates with the friendly on Wednesday night.
Berthomier arrived in Newcastle 10 days ago. His last game for Valenciennes was a scoreless draw with Guingamp in Ligue Two on August 19.
"He will get game time against Brisbane," Stanton. "I'm tossing up whether he starts or I bring him on. I think he is ready for 45 minutes. He did 45 minutes the other day in an in-house trial. The way he moved. His metres-per-minute count was higher than anyone in the team.
"He is experienced and good on the ball. Being a lefty, he gives us balance. I wasn't expecting a lot straight away. Normally it takes time for them. He has done really well."
Tom Aquilina (hamstring) and Daniel Stynes (hamstring) are back in training but won't be considered for Wednesday. Lucas Mauragis has also returned from the under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Tajikistan.
"We are starting to look healthy with the numbers, which is good," Stanton said. "There are a lot of players putting their hand up. It is getting very competitive, which was the vision.
"I am not settled on an XI. We have players coming back and the guys who have been playing have done really well. What seemed like an easy decision four weeks ago has become a headache.
"That is what we want. We are well balanced in every position. I am very comfortable starting any player at this present time. Everyone has started to bring their A-game at training."
As well as playing against the Roar, Stanton will conduct team building and bonding sessions.
"We will get a lot out of it by being together for four days," Stanton said. "We are car pooling rather than taking a bus. They will drive up in groups and those groups will stay together the whole time. They are different groups to who they normally hang around. We will set them a few diff tasks.
"We are trying to create the best environment - where everyone can grow and everyone is valued. We want to achieve things as a collective and we know we need each other."
The Jets went down 3-2 to the Roar in the Australia Cup last month.
"The good thing about the Roar is that they are doing some different things," Stanton said. "They are aggressive and on the front foot, pressing. I will prepare for that. There are a lot of different pressing and defensive structures teams are doing at the moment. It will be a good challenge.
"I thought we did a good job last time because we didn't know a lot about what they will do. We have a bit of evidence now."
