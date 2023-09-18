Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Fires Near Me: RFS battle blaze near Cessnock at Neath

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

WINDY conditions are throwing large plumes of thick smoke into the sky as firefighters battle a bush fire at Neath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.