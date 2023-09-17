FIREFIGHTERS are battling to control a bush fire that broke out north of Cessnock Road at Neath.
Rural Fire Service crews arrived at the scene about 4km north east of Cessnock on the Elcom Trail this afternoon.
A 'Watch and Act' alert level is in place and the blaze is currently out of control, covering a distance of 18 hectares.
The Chinook helicopter has reportedly been tasked to the fire to assist firefighters who are positioned and ready to assist with property protection if needed.
Residents of Neath and surrounding areas are urged prepare now, continue to monitor conditions and follow their Bush Fire Survival plan.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.