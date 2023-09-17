CESSNOCK Road is closed in both directions as firefighters continue to battle a bush fire that broke out near Neath earlier today.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, use diversions and exercise caution with the road closed between Duffie Drive and Carss Road.
According to Live Traffic NSW, diversions are in place at Lake Road and Leggets Drive in both directions.
The fire has jumped the road and is now on both sides of the highway, according to Neath Hotel publican Kristi Horvath who has been busy hosing down the pub and handing out free drinks and water to volunteer firefighters.
"We actually saw it coming across the road about 11:30am," she said.
"Once it started getting closer we hosed down the pub, we were evacuated briefly and then brought back in but it looks like the fire has kicked back off."
Ms Horvath said there are large plumes of black smoke billowing from the bush fire about 100m down the road from the pub.
"Across the road in the bushland where the fire is there are some homes, there's a lot of black smoke so whether it's hit a few sheds or not I don't know, but it looks like it," she said.
"There's actually a dog rehoming centre that was right in the brunt of it, I don't know how they've fared but there's usually 30 to 40 dogs there that they look to rehome."
It's unclear at this stage how the blaze started, but the fire has been downgraded from 'Watch and Act' to 'Advice'.
According to the RFS, conditions and fire activity have eased. The fire was elevated to 'Watch and Act' earlier this afternoon when fire activity grew.
People around Neath and Abermain have been urged to continue to monitor conditions, stay up to date and follow their Bush Fire Survival Plan.
FIREFIGHTERS are battling to control a bush fire that broke out north of Cessnock Road at Neath.
Rural Fire Service crews arrived at the scene about 4km north east of Cessnock on the Elcom Trail this afternoon.
A 'Watch and Act' alert level is in place and the blaze is currently out of control, covering a distance of 18 hectares.
The Chinook helicopter has reportedly been tasked to the fire to assist firefighters who are positioned and ready to assist with property protection if needed.
Residents of Neath and surrounding areas are urged prepare now, continue to monitor conditions and follow their Bush Fire Survival plan.
IN THE NEWS:
