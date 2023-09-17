Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Jockey Club celebrate big numbers for spring carnival

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Jockey Club were thrilled with results from their two-day spring carnival as they look to The Hunter program in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.