Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why the Newcastle Knights can't waste a premiership window

By Robert Dillon
September 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights scored more tries in the NRL this year than any other team. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Knights scored more tries in the NRL this year than any other team. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IN years to come, Newcastle Knights fans won't remember the 40-10 scoreline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.