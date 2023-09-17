Why the Newcastle Knights can't waste a premiership window

IN years to come, Newcastle Knights fans won't remember the 40-10 scoreline.
They won't remember Greg Marzhew's fumble in the first set of the match. They won't remember the Warriors piling on three tries in the opening 10 minutes, nor Newcastle folding just as they had reduced the deficit to 16-10 and given themselves half a chance.
What they will remember is the 10-game winning streak, the three consecutive sell-out crowds on home turf, and the brand of football that delivered more tries than any other team in the NRL.
They'll remember it, because it's been a long, long time since they had a team who so spectacularly captured the imagination and gave them reason to cheer.
That the Knights' season ended in Auckland on Saturday will be a disappointment for the Novocastrian faithful, but not enough for them to overlook the bigger picture.
Fifteen rounds in this campaign, the Knights were 14th on the competition ladder, three wins adrift of the top-eight teams with only nine rounds left to play.
They'd been competitive in most games, but no team receives premiership points for trying hard.
Meanwhile, speculation was rampant that the club had been sounding out alternative coaches, which suggested Adam O'Brien might not see out the year.
Even skipper Kalyn Ponga was under scrutiny, after multiple concussions, an unsuccessful switch to five-eighth and being named as the game's highest earner in the Daily Telegraph's annual NRL "rich list".
Fast-forward three months, and Knights supporters are still pinching themselves and asking if that really happened, or was it only a dream?
Sporting fairytales are few and far between, and it always appeared a massive ask for Newcastle to win the whole damned thing, given three play-off victories were required just to reach the Big Dance.
Realistically, what this season has been all about is putting themselves in a premiership window.
The Knights have now made the play-offs in three of their first four seasons under O'Brien.
The only other coaches in the club's history to steer Newcastle into three finals series have been Mal Reilly and Michael Hagan - both of whom masterminded grand final triumphs.
And it is worth noting that O'Brien's long-time mentor Craig Bellamy took five years to win his first title with Melbourne. As did Wayne Bennett with Brisbane and Des Hasler with Manly.
It's been one hell of a tough slog to get to this position.
But for the first time in what seems like an eternity, long-suffering fans are entitled to feel confident the Knights are heading in the right direction.
There will be a whole new level of expectation next season. And that surely is the highest praise of all.
