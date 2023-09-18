A COLLISION between a motorbike rider and a car saw a 28-year-old man airlifted to hospital on Saturday morning.
NSW Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, which took place about 10.30am on Robert Road at Lochinvar near Ted Coffey Field.
When Maitland Traffic and Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found a motorbike and Toyota station wagon had collided.
According to police, the motorbike rider was travelling north along Robert Road and the vehicle travelling in the opposite direction when the crash took place.
The motorcycle rider was reportedly thrown from his bike and suffered injuries to his leg and foot.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before a Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew airlifted him to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the station wagon was uninjured.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident, with inquiries continuing.
