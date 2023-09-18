Newcastle Herald
Lochinvar crash: motorbike rider hospitalised after collision with car

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 18 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
A COLLISION between a motorbike rider and a car saw a 28-year-old man airlifted to hospital on Saturday morning.

