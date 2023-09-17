MINOR premiers Newcastle will host Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW semi-finals at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, from 2.05pm.
The Knights clinched top spot at the end of the regular season with a 28-8 win against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt on Thursday.
Newcastle, the defending champions, won eight of their nine preliminary rounds, including a hard-fought 22-20 victory at home in round five. Fourth-placed Brisbane had six wins.
Gold Coast will travel to face Sydney Roosters in Sunday's other semi-final.
The Titans clinched third place with a 30-6 win against a lifeless Canberra at GIO Stadium yesterday.
The Raiders needed a 12-point win to snare a spot in the top four but the Titans snuffed their chances with an early flurry before cruising to a 30-6 win.
Earlier, Cronulla wrapped up their own maiden campaign with the largest winning margin in NRLW history.
They smashed Parramatta 56-6 to break the 38-point record set by the Sydney Roosters just last month in a 48-10 trouncing of the Tigers.
Seven players crossed, with Ellie Johnston, Georgia Ravics and Annessa Biddle all nabbing impressive doubles.
Biddle was unstoppable at times in a 273-metre, 15-tackle bust display, with hooker Quincy Dodd and Tayla Preston each putting on two try assists.
Parramatta arguably only have themselves to blame for the record defeat, turning in a shocking 54 per cent completion rate and missing 54 tackles.
The Sharks finish their NRLW campaign in sixth, while it wasn't a campaign to remember for the Eels after last season's grand final appearance, claiming the wooden spoon with just one win from nine outings.
"A marvellous achievement, the first of its kind for Newcastle," Knights coach Ron Griffiths said post-match on Thursday night.
"We didn't speak about it at all but the playing group shouldn't let the magnitude of that be lost on them.
"When you play, you want to win, and you want to achieve things and we won't lose sight of the bigger picture here, and understanding that we've got a job to do next weekend.
"But it's a fantastic achievement for our community, our club, and in particular the playing group and staff."
