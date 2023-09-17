Newcastle Herald
Knights turn focus to hosting NRLW semi-final on September 24, 2023

Updated September 17 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:48pm
The loss of star Knights halfback Jesse Southwell to a leg injury before half-time on Thursday night at Leichhardt Oval was cause for concern. Picture by Marina Neil
MINOR premiers Newcastle will host Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW semi-finals at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, from 2.05pm.

