Philippa Anderson scores biggest event win with Nias Pro success

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 7:00pm
Philippa Anderson at the Nias Pro. Picture WSL
Philippa Anderson defeated close friend and travelling companion Paige Hareb in the Nias Pro final on Sunday to score an emotional and career-best event win.

