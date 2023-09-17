Philippa Anderson scores biggest event win with Nias Pro success

Philippa Anderson defeated close friend and travelling companion Paige Hareb in the Nias Pro final on Sunday to score an emotional and career-best event win.
The Merewether surfer beat New Zealander Hareb, a former Championship Tour competitor, 15.33 to 7.93 at the 5000-point Qualifying Series contest at the Indonesian break in Langundri Bay.
Anderson opened with a 7.0 from a lip-smacking turn and a tail slide hack then backed it up with a 4.83.
She took complete control at the halfway mark of the 35-minute decider with an 8.33 from a quality vertical snap and carve to lead 15.33 to 5.27.
Hareb, the defending Nias Pro champion on the comeback from three months out with injury, could manage a best of only 3.33 with her remaining waves.
Hareb celebrated the win with Anderson after the final siren and the pair embraced in the water.
Anderson, 31, won Surfest in 2009, then three other lower-ranked QS contests in 2017 and 2019, but the victory on Sunday was her highest-level competition success.
Anderson, who narrowly missed a place on this year's second-tier Challenger Series, fought back tears during the presentation.
"It's been a while since I've won an event and I'm so happy to share it with Paige as well, it was super cool," Anderson said.
"She's come back from injury and we did it for the older girls, it's so cool.
"My team and my family know it's been a long five years with a few things in between and I'm just so thankful.
"Every year I just keep putting the head down.
"I got a fifth at Krui and I've been working so hard both in and out of the water, and I'm speechless, but I'm just so happy.
"Just a massive thank you to my team at home. My Mum and my Dad and all my sponsors and friends."
The win comes after a fifth in the Krui Pro in Indonesia in June, which followed the disappointment of missing a place on the current second-tier Challenger Series with a round of 64 exit at the QS finale on her home break at Surfest.
The points gained on Sunday put her top of the 2023-24 Australia/Oceania QS standings and in a great position to return to the Challenger Series next year then push for a maiden CT spot.
Her run to the Nias Pro final on Sunday included a perfect 10-point barrel ride in the quarter-finals on the way to defeating Australia's Ellie Harrison 17.23 to 13.17. She then beat another Australian, Freya Prumm, 12.43 to 11.84 in the semi-finals with a 6.93 inside the final seven minutes to regain the lead.
Indonesian CT surfer Rio Waida won the men's contest.
