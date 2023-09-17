A GREENS MP is leading the calls for a parliamentary inquiry into NSW Police and their actions during a nine-hour siege in Stockton which proved fatal for a Newcastle woman who has been identified as Krista Kach (Kotch).
Police were called to a Queen Street unit about 12.30pm on September 14 to reports a woman was threatening people with an axe. According to police reports officers tried to "negotiate" with the 47-year-old woman before she barricaded herself in the unit, located above a barber shop. The area was cordoned off while specialist tactical officers were called in, including police negotiators, and at 9.45pm police gained entry to the property. During the siege police "used a number of tactical options to take the woman into custody including the use of a taser".
She was taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital where she later died.
NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson has on Monday called an official press conference in Sydney where a statement from Ms Kach's family will be released.
According to early report from The Sydney Morning Herald Krista's children describe police actions that led to their mother's death as 'disturbing'.
It is also expected that video footage leading up to the police breaking into Krista's home shows her "scared, alone, unarmed and experiencing a mental health episode" has been uncovered and will be released at the conference.
Greens MP and spokesperson for justice Sue Higginson is now calling for a parliamentary inquiry through a select committee into NSW Police responses to vulnerable people.
Homicide squad detectives are already investigating the incident and it will be independently reviewed.
The 47-year-old woman's death comes four months after the widely-publicised death of 95-year-old great-grandmother and dementia patient Clare Nowland, who died seven days after she was tasered by police at a Cooma aged care facility in May.
