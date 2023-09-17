Police were called to a Queen Street unit about 12.30pm on September 14 to reports a woman was threatening people with an axe. According to police reports officers tried to "negotiate" with the 47-year-old woman before she barricaded herself in the unit, located above a barber shop. The area was cordoned off while specialist tactical officers were called in, including police negotiators, and at 9.45pm police gained entry to the property. During the siege police "used a number of tactical options to take the woman into custody including the use of a taser".