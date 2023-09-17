Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Krista Kach's family to release statement as MP calls for inquiry into Stockton siege, police taser use

By Newsroom
Updated September 18 2023 - 9:00am, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GREENS MP is leading the calls for a parliamentary inquiry into NSW Police and their actions during a nine-hour siege in Stockton which proved fatal for a Newcastle woman who has been identified as Krista Kach (Kotch).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.