What an emotionally draining weekend for Newcastle sports fans!
While the Newcastle Knights men's season came to an end in New Zealand after a record-breaking winning run, their NRLW counterparts were preparing to host a first-ever semi-final at McDonald Jones Stadium this coming Sunday.
The defending NRLW champions finished with the minor premiership and host the fourth-placed Brisbane Broncos in a sudden death final this weekend.
When they played the Broncos in the regular season, Knights halfback Jesse Southwell sealed a 22-20 win with a kick on full-time.
The match was played in front of a record NRLW crowd and the Knights will be hoping Newcastle fans turn out in force again as they vie for another grand final appearance.
Newcastle women's Black Diamond Cup side secured a seventh consecutive premiership flag in eight seasons of the competition with victory over minor premiers Killarney Vale in the grand final at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
Played in scorching heat, the score was all locked up at half-time but the Blues produced a dominant third-quarter performance to set up the win.
City's men's Cup side then followed suit to secure their first grand final win since 2018 by beating Terrigal Avoca in a thrilling encounter.
Norths claimed the minor-major premiership double in Newcastle men's premier league hockey with a penalty shoot-out win against Gosford at Broadmeadow on Sunday.
It came after Oxfords had also claimed both titles in Newcastle women's premier hockey competition on Saturday in a tight tussle of their own.
The West Leagues Balance juggernaut stretched to seven seasons with the club clinching a fifth straight grand final win in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
It was a tough one to take for University of Newcastle, who again were left empty-handed in their second grand final appearance.
The title showdown was played in hot conditions.
Ten years after winning his first premiership as a teenager, Alex Wells delivered again in a man-of-the-match performance for Belmont in the Newcastle baseball grand final.
Belmont downed White Sox to take their first grand final win since 2016.
