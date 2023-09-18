Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Quick plays: A weekend of Newcastle sport, September 16-17, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What an emotionally draining weekend for Newcastle sports fans!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.