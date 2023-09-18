BRENDAN Palmer will pack his footy gear despite a slight hamstring twinge forcing the Hunter Wildfires utility back out of the NSW under-18 side to play Queensland at Forshaw Park on Tuesday.
After the interstate game, an Australian under-18s side will be named to play two Tests against New Zealand in Canberra.
Palmer, who scored a try and set up another in NSW's win over the Reds in June, "tweaked" his hamstring at training on Thursday.
"We were doing an opposed backs session and I went to accelerate and felt it," Palmer said. "I could play but they didn't want me to risk doing major damage. It was more a precaution.
"After the game on Tuesday, they pick the Aussie 18s. The team jumps on a bus and goes straight from the ground to Canberra.
"I asked if missing the game would ruin my chances and they said no. They told everyone to have their bags packed."
The Australian side will attend a 10-day training camp before the first games against New Zealand on September 28. The second test is on October 2.
Palmer, who is studying secondary school teaching at Newcastle University, was the only NSW Country based player in the NSW No.1 team.
Selection in the Australian team would cap a massive six months, which included a first-grade debut for the Hunter Wildfires against Southern Districts.
Meanwhile in Hunter Rugby, former All Black Marty Berry is returning to coach Hamilton in 2024.
Berry spent the 2021-22 seasons at the Hawks, guiding them to a grand final.
He is currently in Edmonton Canada, where he has steered the Leprechaun Tigers to the finals.
Hamilton missed the Hunter Rugby finals this season for the first time since 1999.
Cameron Murphy and Gerard McTaggart will assist Berry.
"We are very excited to have Marty back on board," Hamilton president Lesa Mason said.
"Cameron will stay on and help Marty. It will be a great opportunity for him to learn.
"Missing the finals stung. We had a ton of injuries and other adversity. The redevelopment of Passmore Oval threw up its own challenges."
Stage one - new dressing sheds and gym - of the $2.3million upgrade of Passmore Oval is set for completion in December. The entire project should be finished for the start of the season.
