A few weeks ago, the Defence Department, in collaboration with STEM Hub announced the Nuclear Propelled Submarine Challenge - a STEM project for seven to 12-year-olds, inviting children to design nuclear-powered propelled submarines. Further, in primary schools, a program called BEACON is targeting year 4-6 students. Funded by BAE systems, the weapons company that is said to design and build the Australian nuclear submarines. Is this what we call "education" these days? I believe it is disgraceful, and that it's priming children to become killers.