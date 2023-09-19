The Greens and the government are haggling over how much to spend on affordable housing, both trying to win votes from all those suffering from the housing crisis.
They both cynically promise unattainable levels of housing construction, when the only solution is to adopt Japan's, albeit unintentional, approach.
Japan no longer has a housing crisis.
In fact, Tokyo is the only mega-city to claim to have affordable housing. For example, the price of a two-bedroom apartment rental is more than 40 per cent less than in San Francisco, 31 per cent less than New York and 23 per cent less than London.
The reason for this fortuitous event is that, during earlier times when there was a housing shortage, governments tried to alleviate the problem by tackling the supply side and encouraged house building in much the same way as Australia has fruitlessly been doing for decades.
But Japan's population began to decline. It now has 122.4 million nationals, down from a peak of more than 128 million about 15 years ago, with Tokyo's population falling for the first time since statistics were taken in 1975.
So while this is good news for renters, it also boosts tourism and their education system by attracting more foreign students.
But it is bad news for developers, with Japan's housing glut expected to grow and, as we all know, developers have more say in government policy than mere residents, so we are unlikely to see a switch from supply to demand-side solutions.
Jenna Price's commentary ("Yes' camp playing into 'no' tactics", Opinion, 16/9), highlights the conundrum of uncertainty surrounding the Voice.
Unfortunately, Price spends most of her commentary criticising the 'no' side, particularly the federal opposition.
Most people, of any political and/or ideological persuasion, are neither stupid nor gullible and only want to know at least basic information, such as the representation, powers and functions of a future Voice.
We have got none of that so far.
Price goes on to unintentionally, given the premise of her comments, to legitimise the concerns of 'no' voters when she finishes her commentary with the words "that Labor has not done its best possible job of sharing information on the Voice".
Says it all doesn't it?
Out of curiosity, and a genuine interest in any discussion regarding the Voice debate, I watched a replay of Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's recent National Press Club speech ("Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price outlines in National Press Club address her opposition to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament", Herald 15/9).
It seems Price has decided to walk the naive path of denial regarding the dire consequences of colonisation on First Nations people in this country.
I would liken it, at least, to selling one's heritage for 30 pieces of Coalition silver and, at worst, a train wreck of the soul.
One cannot be anything but sorry and apply the cry of one Indigenous man as he hung on a cross, "Father, forgive her for she doesn't realise what she is doing".
I was listening to an interview where the federal Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, said that the Voice was obviously the first step and will be followed by "truth telling" and "treaty".
However, he did not go into detail on those additional matters.
There seems there is a lot of information that is being held back by the Prime Minister, although the Attorney-General has given the heads up that there is more to come.
As a former law student at Newcastle University, I recall all lecturers and tutors repeatedly instructing students that the devil is in the detail.
Certainly, life since then has shown the truth in this.
We know that politicians have a tendency to not tell the truth, at least the whole truth.
Many people, including disadvantaged Aboriginal people, are very uncomfortable with voting 'yes'; want total unity of all Australian people and are concerned with the poor conditions of Aboriginal people and the billions of dollars spent on programs that are not getting through to the very needy.
They see an elite class of Aboriginal people running these organisations and wonder if there is a better way of delivering direct aid to those in need?
A few weeks ago, the Defence Department, in collaboration with STEM Hub announced the Nuclear Propelled Submarine Challenge - a STEM project for seven to 12-year-olds, inviting children to design nuclear-powered propelled submarines. Further, in primary schools, a program called BEACON is targeting year 4-6 students. Funded by BAE systems, the weapons company that is said to design and build the Australian nuclear submarines. Is this what we call "education" these days? I believe it is disgraceful, and that it's priming children to become killers.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but it might have been nice if Tony Abbott had a bit of foresight instead of his blinkered view of stopping whatever Labor supported. We now see that Ross Garnaut, one of the leaders in pursuit of a cleaner air and slowing climate change, has produced figures that suggest Australia would be $70 billion a year better off had the carbon pricing stayed in place.
Regarding John Davies letter "Don't bank on gambling fees to offer any help" (Letters, 16/9). Imagine the bank fees if they are successful in banning cash transactions? Meanwhile, Mr Davies, I would recommend you buy your ticket with cash at your local newsagent. It doesn't incur a fee.
Auckland was a fair way to travel to see the Knights get whooped ('Hurts so good', Newcastle Herald 18/9), but they had a great end to the season. I would like to thank all the Warriors fans who made me feel so welcome, such gracious and friendly people. I sat next to a Maori gentleman who immediately shook my hand and said "We might as well start off as friends". There is always next season. Go Knights.
