RYAN Woolnough remains unsure exactly how the Norths squad will take shape in 2024, but says he's "looking forward to having a dig" at chasing a title hat-trick.
Sunday's player of the final and a NSW Pride rookie, Woolnough feels like the Blues can stay in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League mix after sealing back-to-back crowns.
"Someone said we haven't won back-to-back premierships in 10 years and last time was part of a three-peat, so to do something like that is pretty special," Woolnough told the Newcastle Herald amid the celebrations at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
"This group of boys is pretty special. There's a good balance of young legs and maturity as well, that's worked for us all year.
"The squad will be a bit different next year from what I understand, a lot of the older boys were coming back this year for a last-ditch [effort].
"But we have two teams in second grade and so much depth, I think we'll still be very competitive. I'm looking forward to having a dig at it [hat-trick]."
The Blues made it a minor-major premiership double, having only lost one game and drawn another across 20 regular rounds.
Woolnough has enjoyed quite the introduction to first grade over the last two years, netting the winner in an epic decider 12 months ago and picking up best on ground in 2023.
"It's pretty special, but a little bit unexpected. I could name a few players who played well enough to deserve this award," he said.
Woolnough expects state commitments to "ramp up" now with Hockey One getting underway on October 6.
"I don't know how much I'll play [for NSW], but hopefully get the odd game here or there," he said.
Woolnough was also named Newcastle's top representative player, helping the men's senior side to reach a final at home on the June long weekend.
Norths teammate Sam Liles picked up a second straight HCPHL player-of-the-year award while Maitland's Isaac Farmilo was the competition's leading goal scorer for 2023.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.