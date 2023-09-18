TAHNI Walters described a "very special" feeling after joining a select group in Newcastle Women's Hockey District Association history.
Walters picked up a second straight player-of-the-year award over the weekend, replicating her efforts from 12 months ago.
The Souths representative, a 22-year-old nurse at John Hunter Hospital, is now one of three names to appear on the perpetual trophy in consecutive seasons.
Kristie Rosenbaum (1997-1998) and three-time winner Kirsten Drysdale (joint in 2016, 2017, 2019) have previously gone back-to-back.
The likes of Delsey Andrews (1992, 1994), Alison Daly (1993, 1995), Robyn Leggatt (1991, 1996) and Amy Waller (2006, 2008) have also experienced multiple success but in split campaigns.
Walters, a defensive midfielder who grew up in Taree, brought up her 50th premier league game at Souths before this month's finals.
"Very special, two years in a row. I didn't think a little country girl could grow up and do this," she said.
Walters has now been based at Souths for around five years.
"It definitely felt good at the end of the season. We were a bit 'how you going' at the start, but we came together as a team did what we needed to do," she said.
Souths coach Scott New praised Walters' "consistency" throughout the regular rounds, her "leadership" qualities at the club and ability to "shape the way we want to play".
Others on the NDWHA honour roll include Shelley Andrews (1989), the Cocking sisters - Kasey (2007) and Ashley (2011) - and Estelle Hughes (2020).
