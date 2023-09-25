Masterclass of vision, craft and innovation

Bishop and Hart Construction was honoured to receive the House Alterations, Additions and Renovations award at the Master Builder Awards 2023.
This achievement recognises the company's outstanding work on the transformative Brunswick Street project, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to excellence even in the face of formidable challenges. It also showcases their ability to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary homes.
The Brunswick Street project presented Bishop and Hart Construction with a unique opportunity to breathe new life into an existing 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage, turning it into a functional family home.
The innovative renovation, a masterclass in craftsmanship, involved a rear extension that seamlessly integrated an open-plan layout, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a spacious dining room, a modernised laundry area and a welcoming living space.
Additionally, an outdoor entertaining area was created, harmonising with the minimal landscaping to provide the perfect setting for gatherings and relaxation.
"One of the most remarkable aspects of this project was the client's vision for a seamless blend between the old and new sections of the property," a company spokesperson said.
"This vision posed a significant challenge, particularly given the extreme weather conditions and the unexpected curveball thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic."
However, Bishop and Hart Construction's expertise prevailed as they successfully delivered the project on time and within the set budget.
The company's attention to detail during the initial quote phase built trust from the outset, making a significant difference in securing the project.
"By accurately forecasting project costs and providing clear communication throughout the tender process, Bishop and Hart Construction ensured that the client was well-informed and confident in their choice," the spokesperson said.
One of the standout features of the Brunswick Street project was the east-facing facade, which needed to seamlessly merge the old and new elements of the structure.
Bishop and Hart Construction's team tackled this challenge with innovative techniques, replicating the existing boards' natural warp and bend flawlessly.
Their meticulous attention to detail and careful selection of materials resulted in a high-end finish that exceeded all expectations.
More than just a renovation project, Brunswick Street was a labour of love with a deeper purpose - to create a functional family home that would be cherished for generations.
Bishop and Hart Construction's unswerving dedication to perfection ensured that their client's vision was not only realised but surpassed. T
The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the client and the project's resounding success on social media stand as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence.
Bishop and Hart Construction's award at the Master Builder Awards 2023 is a reflection of their outstanding craftsmanship, innovative solutions, and commitment to delivering excellence even in challenging times.
Building is a team effort and nothing sums that up more than AJ McDonnell Electrical's success in the Sub-Contractor of the Year Residential category at this year's MBA Excellence in Building Awards.
Director Alex McDonnell said the recognition for his company, while both humbling and an honour, was a tribute to collaboration between all parties for a new residential build in Merewether.
"Not just our team at AJ McDonnell, led by Sam Walker, Project Manager, but also the team at Guess Developments who built the residence," Alex said. "They were a joy to work with and this win is as much down to their skills and competencies in helping us do what we do, as it was to the planning, integration and installation that Sam and the team delivered.
"I think it's very important to acknowledge that and kudos to Jay and Katie at Guess, who were also kind enough to nominate us for this award.
"Sam did a great job with the design and install and Jay's ability to work with us and the client helped make the project a lot easier, and ultimately, an award winner.
"It feels like we're one big team when we work with Guess."
AJ McDonnell Electrical earned particular praise from Guess for their ability to adapt well to the unique challenges of a new building system which, in this case, was the structural insulated panels (SIPS) building system that was used throughout the construction of the new dwelling.
"AJ McDonnell Electrical showcased their ability to quickly grasp the intricacies of SIPS and seamlessly integrate their electrical solutions within the structure," a spokesperson for Guess Developments said.
"Throughout the project, AJ McDonnell Electrical's technical knowledge and expertise shone through as they skilfully integrated electrical components within the SIPS framework.
"Their team of highly skilled professionals meticulously planned and executed electrical installations, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency while adhering to the structural requirements of the system."
Alex founded AJ McDonnell Electrical 11 years ago, starting out in residential before expanding gradually into the commercial space.
His dedicated team of four leading hand electricians and five apprentices are in high demand for a wide range of electrical services across Newcastle, the Central Coast and Hunter Valley.
"These days we do a bit of high end residential and a lot of commercial projects - stuff like Wests Cardiff Brewery Sports Bar, The Knights CoE Foyer and Legends Room and The Good Feet Store," Alex said. "Our word of mouth is strong, and while you never know what's round the corner in building, at the moment the construction industry is good with plenty of work on."
This is the first time AJ McDonnell have been nominated for an MBA award and Alex said it was a thrill to win and great recognition for his team.
"Our primary focus is always on delivering quality work rather than winning awards, but this is pretty cool for the hard work we do and definitely the cream on top.
"We have a really good, tight-knit, one-in, all-in team culture where everyone has got your back and that helps a lot."
When it comes to internal bathroom partitions and shower screens, FC Glass & Aluminium is 5-star quality.
This fact was recognised by the judges with their win in the Best Use of Glass category at this year's MBA Newcastle Excellence in Builders Awards.
Their award-winning work was carried out in collaboration with the Richard Crookes Construction transformation of the old David Jones Building into the 5-star luxury QT Newcastle Hotel.
"We are the 5-star hotel experts," FC Glass & Aluminium owner and general manager James Anderson quipped. "We have done this kind of work for Newcastle's three 5-Star hotels - Kingsley, QT Newcastle and currently Little National Hotel in Honeysuckle."
James said the win was amazing and a few of the guys were quite emotional.
"The scale of the project was a bit of a step up for us and the hard work that went into the job was off the chart," he explained.
"There were plenty of occasions throughout the project where we were all a little concerned about whether we could pull it off, but we just worked harder and got there. To receive this recognition for the effort at such a big event in some ways, makes it all worthwhile."
James paid tribute to the effort and resourcing that was put in by Richard Crookes Construction, named 2023 Commercial Builder of the Year and also winner of the Restoration of a Historic Building over $20 million category.
"They obviously worked out early on that the job was going to be far more difficult than expected and ramped up the resources accordingly," James said.
"Their collaborative approach played a huge part in the successful delivery."
FC Glass & Aluminium offer the full range of aluminium commercial windows and doors, and also supply and install shower screens, mirrors, balustrades and splashbacks to the commercial and domestic market.
"We service the industry from top to bottom; mums and dads doing bathroom or kitchen renovations; small domestic builders; up to tier 1 and tier 2 commercial contractors," James said.
"Our team is a very good mix of professional glaziers, carpenters, aluminium fabricators, a couple of newly graduated apprentices and admin/backroom staff.
"I came from a commercial building background and always believed that one of the biggest constraints in the industry is that good people can get caught up spinning their wheels on impossible tasks, or certainly tasks that they are unfamiliar or uncomfortable with. As a business we always employ good people and then work hard to remove roadblocks from their core work which allows them to thrive.
"Our mantra is 'Let good people do what they are good at'. This improves morale and productivity."
As a proud local leading a team of proud locals, James and his team get great satisfaction delivering iconic projects in the area and look forward to new challenges.
"We believe that we have set a firm base for the business in the local market, and we want to continue to deliver on that," he said.
"We are always looking for bigger and better projects to sink out teeth into and with our attitude to resourcing and continuous improvement, we see no reason to stop growing."
Kingston Building showcased its diverse portfolio and abilities at the 2023 MBA Newcastle Awards, winning five categories.
The Cardiff based construction company, soon relocating to Broadmeadow, saluted in the following divisions:
SafeWork Excellence in Work Health & Safety (Residential)
SafeWork Excellence in Work Health & Safety (Commercial)
Restoration of an Historic Build under $1m - Quirindi Public School
Public Buildings under $5m - Kurri Kurri High School
Apartment Development under $10m - Fernleigh Apartments, Belmont
Locally owned by John Tonkin and Matthew Howard, Kingston Building employs over forty people and is growing.
Mr Tonkin said awards recognition had positive benefits on many levels.
"It's a reward for the hard work of our teams, it highlights our commitment to quality, it reinforces our position as a reliable and reputable player in the construction industry and it can open doors to more clients, partners, and opportunities in the future," he said.
Kingston Building offers turnkey solutions within the commercial, residential, education, retail, industrial and health care industries.
Staff take immense pride in constructing buildings that illustrate quality, characterised by exceptionally high standards of finish and client satisfaction.
"Our expertise across sectors has enabled us to cultivate a diverse client portfolio," Mr Tonkin said. "A few key clients are the Department of Education, Oak Tree Group, Land & Housing Corporation, NDIS Service Providers, and Aldi Stores Australia."
Kingston's business development strategy is based on three core values - 'People, Planet and Performance'.
"We believe in establishing and nurturing long-term relationships with various stakeholders, including clients, staff, communities, suppliers and subcontractors," Mr Tonkin explained. "This approach creates the greatest value for everyone involved. Providing a safe work environment is central as is training and development of staff which ensures the future of our industry and is reflected in our apprentice and cadet programmes.
"We also acknowledge the critical importance of environmental sustainability and are dedicated to protecting the future health and prosperity of the planet. This commitment extends to practices such as water and energy efficiency, pollution reduction, recycling, and the implementation of best practice design principles.
"We also firmly believe in the pursuit of continual improvement. You are only as good as your last project, and this drives us to continually strive for excellence in every aspect of our work."
Staff are excited about relocating to Broadmeadow.
"It will increase our visibility and we are looking forward to further enhancing our presence in the Hunter Region," he said. "From a construction perspective, in addition to focusing on new opportunities, including Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) housing, Kingston is also focused on maintaining current client relationships which is allowing us to negotiate major projects throughout the region.
"It's important to note that receiving awards won't divert our focus, if anything it makes us more committed to continual improvement and client satisfaction."
Davis Builders NSW was a big winner at the 2023 Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence in Building Awards held at NEX in Newcastle on Friday, September 8.
Managing Director Tristan Davis was named Residential Builder of the Year, and Young Builder of the Year - while his team saluted in three other categories.
The annual awards salute the achievements of the local construction industry across the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, and New England regions.
"It is a celebration of not only bricks and mortar, but also the profound influence the built environment exerts on the very fabric of our society," MBA President Bob Black said.
Judges participated in rigorous onsite inspections, assessing projects valued at a sum of $500 million across more than 50 residential and commercial categories.
"Their resounding admiration for the industry's skill and professionalism was unmistaken, a true testament to the unwavering dedication of our members," Mr Black said.