Masterclass of vision, craft and innovation

MBA EXCELLENCE IN BUILDING AWARD WINNERS - FC Glass & Aluminium - Best Use of Glass Advertising Feature

General manager James Anderson accepts the award on behalf of FC Glass & Aluminium which has earned a 5-Star reputation in the local construction industry. PIcture supplied

When it comes to internal bathroom partitions and shower screens, FC Glass & Aluminium is 5-star quality.

This fact was recognised by the judges with their win in the Best Use of Glass category at this year's MBA Newcastle Excellence in Builders Awards.



Their award-winning work was carried out in collaboration with the Richard Crookes Construction transformation of the old David Jones Building into the 5-star luxury QT Newcastle Hotel.

"We are the 5-star hotel experts," FC Glass & Aluminium owner and general manager James Anderson quipped. "We have done this kind of work for Newcastle's three 5-Star hotels - Kingsley, QT Newcastle and currently Little National Hotel in Honeysuckle."



James said the win was amazing and a few of the guys were quite emotional.



"The scale of the project was a bit of a step up for us and the hard work that went into the job was off the chart," he explained.



"There were plenty of occasions throughout the project where we were all a little concerned about whether we could pull it off, but we just worked harder and got there. To receive this recognition for the effort at such a big event in some ways, makes it all worthwhile."

James paid tribute to the effort and resourcing that was put in by Richard Crookes Construction, named 2023 Commercial Builder of the Year and also winner of the Restoration of a Historic Building over $20 million category.



"They obviously worked out early on that the job was going to be far more difficult than expected and ramped up the resources accordingly," James said.



"Their collaborative approach played a huge part in the successful delivery."

FC Glass & Aluminium offer the full range of aluminium commercial windows and doors, and also supply and install shower screens, mirrors, balustrades and splashbacks to the commercial and domestic market.

"We service the industry from top to bottom; mums and dads doing bathroom or kitchen renovations; small domestic builders; up to tier 1 and tier 2 commercial contractors," James said.

"Our team is a very good mix of professional glaziers, carpenters, aluminium fabricators, a couple of newly graduated apprentices and admin/backroom staff.

"I came from a commercial building background and always believed that one of the biggest constraints in the industry is that good people can get caught up spinning their wheels on impossible tasks, or certainly tasks that they are unfamiliar or uncomfortable with. As a business we always employ good people and then work hard to remove roadblocks from their core work which allows them to thrive.



"Our mantra is 'Let good people do what they are good at'. This improves morale and productivity."

As a proud local leading a team of proud locals, James and his team get great satisfaction delivering iconic projects in the area and look forward to new challenges.

"We believe that we have set a firm base for the business in the local market, and we want to continue to deliver on that," he said.

