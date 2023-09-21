Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jets defender Maggie Shaw to play in same number as dad: A-League

By Renee Valentine
September 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maggie Shaw will wear No.34 for the Jets, the same playing number as her dad. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maggie Shaw will wear No.34 for the Jets, the same playing number as her dad. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Maggie Shaw admits some adjustments have been easier than others as the American settles into a new way of life in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.